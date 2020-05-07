Nintendo said on Thursday that fourth-quarter fiscal profit increased 200% due to growing demand for the Switch console, and that the game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” had a record 13.4 million units sold in the first six weeks.

The company had operating profit of 89.4 billion yen between January and March, . calculations based on annual figures showed, exceeding analysts’ estimates.

Nintendo challenged skepticism about its ability to attract consumers beyond its loyal user base in the Switch’s fourth year of life, with the hugely successful “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, which became the best-selling title since the launch on March 20.

The appeal of the game among consumers looking for escapism amid economies hit by coronavirus worldwide underscores Nintendo’s game developer credentials at a time when investors are frustrated by the company’s conservative management, which includes the that many consider a poorly planned attempt to enter the smartphone gaming market.

Nintendo said it expects to sell 19 million units of the Switch console in the current financial year. The forecasts are widely seen as conservative.

“Animal Crossing’s impact was greater than expected, but it is temporary,” said Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa.

In the financial year ended in March, Nintendo sold 21 million Switch consoles, well above the forecast of 19.5 million.

This is divided into 14.8 million units of the standard Switch model and 6.2 million units of the Switch Lite, launched in September.

