Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The success of Nintendo Switch is indisputable with more than 55 million units sold worldwide. Unfortunately, their popularity has been somewhat undermined by the infamous Joy-Con problem.

The Joy-Con Drift has generated a lot of controversy, to the extent that players from the United States joined together to make a class action against Nintendo. Given this, the company offered free repairs for controls in some regions.

Despite the fact that the waters calmed for a while, the problem reappeared with the launch of Switch Lite, as the owners of the console claimed that they also suffered from the Joy-Con Drift. After a wave of criticism, it was until today that Nintendo recognized the problem and spoke about it.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

Nintendo apologized for the Joy-Con Drift

During a recent investor meeting, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president, made the first public apology for the Joy-Con Drift problem. The manager apologized for the inconvenience caused by the Switch controls.

« We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers regarding Joy-Con controls. We continue to improve our products, but currently Joy-Con is subject to a class action lawsuit in the United States and is a pending issue, » said the manager. .

Nintendo decided to remain silent regarding the lawsuit they face in America. Furukawa said that for now they cannot comment on what they will do with the case.

The manager did not speak about another alternative for Switch users who have suffered from this problem. Thus, it seems that Nintendo will continue to support those affected with free repairs in Latin America and other regions.

In case you missed it: turn GameCube control into Joy-Con for Switch

If you have any problems with your Switch controls, we recommend that you read this article. Find all the news related to the hybrid console at this link.

Source