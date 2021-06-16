Nintendo presents its next releases at E3 2021

E3 2021. Yesterday took place the last day of conferences of the video game industry, focusing all eyes on the celebration of the Nintendo Direct. Although this year promised a return of E3 in style, after the last years of departures of some developers or the inevitable cancellation of last year, fans around the world they pinned their hopes that Nintendo would “save” the event.

Something that unfortunately, and despite the large number of advertisements presented, it did not happen.

With a presence of just 40 minutes, the Japanese company fulfilled what was expected, with new announcements within three of its main franchises: Super Mario, Zelda and Metroid. Unfortunately, while this included some previously unreleased titles and even new footage from the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, the previews were not as forceful.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Starting with what was the closing of this conference, undoubtedly the most anticipated announcement of this Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 was the sequel to this successful installment of this hero. However, the news was quite brief, with the only advance that the game continues to advance adequately in its development progress, and a small video of just a minute and a half.

Combining some gameplay scenes with in-game cinematics, it is surprising that this adventure reuses the same map from its original delivery, adding some variations such as the suspension in the air of Ganon’s castle and other areas. And it is that coinciding with the arrival of the Skyward Sword remaster, it seems that Breath of the Wild 2 will also add new flight mechanics and jumps from the sky.

Although perhaps more interesting is the change in Link, who in addition to a somewhat more savage appearance, seems to have replaced the Sheikah stone with a curious bracelet, adding new powers and increasing the capabilities of some of the previous abilities.

Thus, still without a specific date, Nintendo confirmed that this game will not arrive until next 2022, thus triggering rumors about its possible adaptation for the new Nintendo Switch Pro console.

Metroid Dread

Undoubtedly one of the most controversial announcements of all of E3 2021 was the return of Samus Aran. And it is that with a video that began with the “joke” of the possible advance of Metroid 5 (skipping the highly anticipated and even more rugged Metroid 4), it ended up becoming this new adventure that returns to the 2D origins of the saga.

Something that, added to the total absence of news about the new installment of Metroid Prime, ended up overshadowing the great potential of this title. However, it should be noted that it is a project developed independently, so it is not a substitute for the main saga.

In addition, it will undoubtedly be a good snack to liven up the wait, with a release date set on October 8, and a game that will allow us to enjoy the original saga that gave rise to a whole genre within video games.

Mario Party Superstars

Another of Nintendo’s great announcements was the arrival of a new Mario Party, which with really impressive graphics (which makes us think again of the arrival of the Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K resolutions), will mix new and classic touches with the adaptation some of the old maps and mini-games found in the Nintendo 64 installment, as well as some totally new additions and game modes.

With a pre-purchase already available through the Nintendo eShop, we will once again find a release date for the last quarter of the year, October 29.

WarioWare Get it Together!

After years since the first launch of the Nintendo Switch, and the many requests of the fans, finally the well-known saga of micro-games makes its landing on the portable console, with an original title that will include an assortment of more than 200 new and already known tests. Although without a doubt the great novelty is the addition of a local multiplayer mode, which will allow us to play with a second person in a new competitive mode.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

In advance at the Ubisoft conference, we saw a new preview and gameplay of the new installment of this adventure and role-playing title that combines the two worlds and main franchises of the two companies, and that will arrive next year.

Just Dance 2022

Also previously presented by Ubisoft, the mention of one of the most successful titles of the console could not be missed, with a new installment of its dance game, which will arrive on the portable console on November 4.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

One of the great surprises of the event was undoubtedly the announcement of the arrival of this title to the Nintendo console, thus completing its multiplatform launch for next October 26. In addition, seeing all the advances shown by Square Enix, once again we find ourselves with a title that leaves us with great vibes and high expectations for the new Nintendo Switch Pro.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection and Life is Strange: True Collors

Also presented by Square Enix in this E3 2021, both the remastered pack with the first two installments and the new original title of this series of graphic adventures will make their landing on the Nintendo Switch, sharing the same multiplatform release date for the month of September of this year.

Shin Megami Tensei V

The long-awaited new installment of this role-playing saga developed by Atlus has confirmed its launch outside of Japan, with a complete localization for our country that will involve a complete translation of all the game’s dialogues and menus into Spanish; and a minimal delay in its launch that will barely leave us a one-day wait with respect to Asia, thus dating its arrival for next November 12.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp

One of the announcements that I liked the most, on a personal level, was the return of this great classic of turn-based strategy, which if you see it will not have a new installment, it will allow us to enjoy remastered and improved campaigns that will cover the contents originals from Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, and a new competitive mode that will allow us to play with up to four simultaneous players.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Although it was evident that Nintendo would introduce us to one of the next new characters to join its fighting game, the protagonist himself was quite a surprise, with the arrival of Kazuya from the Tekken saga. However, it seems that this is about a special collaboration with this arcade saga, and not one of the already planned additions to its Battle Pass, so there are still other characters to come.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Cataclysm

With an imminent release date for this weekend, another of the content extensions of its already released games was for this hack and slash set in the latest title of The Legend of Zelda, which will add new enemies, challenges, types of weapons, the new playable character of the Battle Guardian, and a new difficulty level called “Apocalypse”.

Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water

Better known by its western name, Project Zero, finally the classic horror franchise will make its appearance on Nintendo Switch coinciding with the celebration of its 20th anniversary. Although unfortunately it will not be an original delivery, but a port of the original version released on Wii U.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Also celebrating its 20th anniversary, this classic arcade game will bring us the adaptation of more than 300 levels and mazes collected from the first three installments of the series: Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2 and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe; plus up to 12 minigames and some remastered content.

Other Nintendo announcements at E3 2021

