Nintendo plans to open a museum about its history and philosophy

Nintendo finally confirmed holding a new Direct during E3 2021. The event will take place next June, 15 o’clock at 18:00 in Spain and 11:00 in Mexico. But beyond the announcements about software – and possibly hardware – that are on the way, those in Kyoto took advantage of the spotlights above them to announce the building your own museum in Japan.

The plan, as explained in a statement, is for this museum to exhibit the story of the company, without forgetting the philosophy that has distinguished them since their distant foundation. If we analyze which are the oldest video game companies, Nintendo is undoubtedly the oldest of all. Its foundation dates back to 1889, although at that time they were not yet dedicated to the development of digital experiences, obviously.

The company’s museum will be named “Nintendo Gallery”. It is intended to initiate source operations on fiscal year 2023. That is, between March 2023 and the same month in 2024. Even more interesting, Nintendo Gallery to establish Nintendo’s Uji Ogura plant and its surroundings (Kyoto). This factory was built in 1969 with the aim of producing the iconic card games that fueled the growth of the company.

Nintendo is pleased to announce that its Uji Ogura plant and the grounds surrounding the building will be used as a new gallery to showcase the many products that Nintendo has released throughout its history.

In the recent era, however, Uji Ogura was used as a product repair center, and in 2016 it stopped operations. Nintendo now has the idea of ​​reviving the place to become “Nintendo Gallery”. Of course, do not think that they will only make a simple adaptation of the enclosure to give space to the museum, since the big N assured that they will renew it completely to fulfill the new purpose.

The next step after Super Nintendo World

Fortunately, Nintendo Gallery will be open to the public. This will be the second time Nintendo has tried its hand at an entertainment or interest center. Just this year it opened its doors Super nintendo world, an amazing amusement park set in the Mario universe. It is located at Universal Studios Japan (Tokyo), however, a similar attraction is currently being built at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, in the United States.

Read this too …