When the new pocket monster franchise games were announced for the Nintendo Switch, fans were upset that not all creatures would be available, for them this news could cheer them up quite a bit as new Pokemon will arrive in Sword and Shield.

The company surprised with this year’s first Pokémon Direct, in which the most successful entertainment franchise of all time announced a new game and an update for its latest release as well.

Let’s start with the details of the new title that is named after ‘Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX’ And it is that after 15 years since the launch of the first mysterious world team game, the franchise decided to bring life back with a new version of these games for Nintendo Switch.

Get ready for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6, 2020! #PokemonMysteryDungeonDX pic.twitter.com/v4lEoEICxR – Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 9, 2020

It is a fact that new Pokémon will come to Sword and Shield and new Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra regions will also be available for this during 2020 opening new regions in Galar and with it new challenges that were not originally found in these editions.

It has been specified that more than 200 Pokémon from ancient generations will be available With the arrival of these two updates, they will also include more than one hundred new articles of clothing to personalize the appearance of our trainers.

The Wild Area was only the beginning. Forge a brand-new path to greatness with the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass! #PokemonSwordShieldEX pic.twitter.com/G6GCXp2ixW – Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 9, 2020

Some of the Pokémon that travel with their trainers will develop the ability to gigamaxize In the additional content pack, such is the case of Rillaboom, Cinderace and Inteleon, the final evolutions of the Pokémon with which players begin to take their first steps in the Galar region.

The new update for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield is now available for Nintendo Switch.