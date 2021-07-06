Nintendo launches new Switch with bigger screen for $ 350

(Bloomberg) – Nintendo Co. announced the new version of its Switch handheld video game console due out October 8, the long-awaited $ 350 device will succeed its popular console and likely catalyze a wave of new software and sales. of Christmas season.

The new device marks the console’s first hardware upgrade originally released in 2017 for $ 299. It features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, an adjustable stand, a base with a wired LAN port, 64 gigabytes of internal storage, and enhanced audio, according to a company statement.

The Kyoto-based video game maker broke convention when it introduced Switch, a hybrid console capable of connecting to a television at home and being used as a standalone portable device. Sales of the device have been consistently strong.

In late 2019, Nintendo introduced a mobile-only Switch Lite as a more affordable $ 199 option. Together, as of March 31, the Switch family had sold 85 million units worldwide.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in May that the push from Switch sales is unprecedented in the company’s 131-year history. He noted that they remain confident that the pace will continue, or even increase, because the platform is only in the middle of its planned life cycle.

Nintendo’s share price is near its all-time high, as the company continues to see more demand for its devices than it can immediately satisfy. Anticipation is also high on the list of new games that will accompany the launch of the new model. However, the new model lacks the ability to display games in 4K resolution, leaving it behind rival consoles from Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp. In March, Bloomberg News reported that Nintendo had explored a version of the Switch. 4K capable.

The first challenge for Nintendo before the debut of the new console will be making sure it has adequate inventory. The global semiconductor shortage has frustrated production plans in various industries, affecting everything from cars to televisions and consoles to personal electronic devices like headphones. Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been extremely in short supply since its launch in November, causing game sales for the new platform to struggle as well, according to data from market trackers like Japan’s Famitsu.

“One lesson we learned from the launch of the PlayStation 5 is that making sure they have enough inventory is really the only step any company can take to keep resellers at bay and keep gamers happy and willing to spend big on the devices.” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at the Ace Research Institute.

