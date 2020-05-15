As you know, last week Nintendo’s financial results were presented, and now comes the translated report of the question-and-answer session with the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa. In this text, we have been able to learn interesting details about different current issues on Nintendo.

In the report, the president has spoken about the long-term effects of coronavirus. We leave you with his words in relation to this topic:

Considering the potential of different lifestyles even after the COVID-19 situation, do you think the entertainment industry will change, too? What are your strategies and positions regarding this? At this time, we cannot fully predict the effects of the situation with COVID-19, so we are working on various activities under the premise that the effects will be long-term. For example, there have been cases where product marketing did not proceed as planned, so we are taking a flexible approach to thinking about what we can do in these circumstances. Whether it is with the work practices of employees or the variety of initiatives undertaken by the company, we believe that it is very important to respond flexibly, without being limited by any conventional approach. It would be presumptuous to speak of the entire entertainment industry, but people around the world are in the difficult position of having no choice but to stay home right now. We often describe Nintendo as “an entertainment company that brings smiles to people around the world” and (in this situation) we think every day about what we can do from Nintendo. Even assuming many things will change, no one really knows what those changes will be right now. For this reason, I believe that we, as a company and myself, will have to be flexible in adapting to possible scenarios that may arise in the future.

