For decades, Nintendo has been fighting piracy, and the Japanese company is known to be far from tolerant of this type of crime. Hence, there is no year in which it is known about any legal action taken against those who distribute their software illegally, hack it or alter their consoles to break security measures. Recently, it became known that the Mario Bros. house is targeting a company that installed modchips for Switch.

According to a report by NintendoLife, Nintendo sent its traditional warning of cessation of operations to Logistics Consulting LLC, a company based in Connecticut, United States, which offered the service of installing modchips for Switch. As you will remember, before the hardware of the consoles was essentially that of a PC, the hacking and homebrew scene used to rely on the installation of modchips to break security locks and although this type of activity decreased to make way for use software, still has a presence.

According to the Nintendo legal team, the service provided by Logistics Consulting LLC is a violation of the Digital Age Copyright Law (DMCA) because opening the console and soldering an external component to the board violates the measures of protection that Nintendo has over its hardware.

After receiving the warning from the Japanese company, a representative of Logistics Consulting LLC indicated that they have stopped offering this service, not without first mentioning that they do not consider their service as a crime because they do not sell the chips.

