Nintendo is one of the companies that is betting the most on mobile games, and proof of this is that the Japanese firm reached the beginning of the year the billion dollars with its mobile games division, although it was not thanks to Mario. Titles such as Fire Emblem Heroes, are currently available. Mario Kart Tour, a game that we have already analyzed, or Dr. Mario World. However, Nintendo has recently confirmed that it anticipates launch more mobile games this year and next.

That is what it has revealed its current president, Shuntaro Furukawa, at a recent investors meeting. In the corresponding question and answer session on the occasion of this meeting, Furukawa has stated that the company has more mobile games in development that will be released in the future, as collected from AlfaBetaJuega. Not only that, the president of Nintendo has also assured that from the company will continue to support the mobile titles that they currently have on the market, such as Super Mario Run or the aforementioned Mario Kart Tour and Dr. Mario World.

Nintendo is very clear that will not leave the mobile market, although currently its priority is Nintendo Switch, its hybrid console that can be enjoyed both on the desktop and in portable mode. The company’s focus will continue to be the same, since they do not seek to fill digital stores with their IPs, but rather they want to choose the games to develop to enhance their most important icons, something that has already been seen with the aforementioned titles or with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Gamers have spent a billion dollars on Nintendo mobile games to date, though the vast majority of that money came from a single title: Fire Emblem Heroes with $ 656 million. On the other hand, it should also be noted that Super Mario Run has not worked as well as the Japanese firm expected and that Miitomo finally ended up shutting down after two years.

Nintendo is developing more mobile games

Despite this, and the success of the Nintendo Switch, Shuntaro Furukawa has made it clear that the company is developing more mobile games from Nintendo and that for example the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sparked a resurgence of interest in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Nintendo originally intended to use their mobile titles to promote their console games, something that has had the desired effect in the Animal Crossing saga thanks, in large part, to the compatibility between New Horizons and Pocket Camp, and the impressive sales of the title for Switch.

In the past the Asian company already talked about developing more mobile games, but since then there has been no official announcement and the last title to arrive was Mario Kart Tour. Looking at the Nintendo catalog, some franchises like The Legend of Zelda or Metroid They do not have a game for smartphones, although there are other franchises such as F-Zero that would also fit perfectly on mobile phones. For the moment, all that remains is to wait for Nintendo to offer more details about its plans and officially confirm what games for mobile devices it is currently developing and when they will hit the market.

