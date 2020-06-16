Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The days for the scene of buying and selling villagers and items from Animal Crossing: New Horizons seem to be numbered as Nintendo has made the decision to go against those who are carrying out this type of operations that have become an acquisition alternative for some enthusiasts of the successful Switch game.

According to a report from Nintendo Everything, Nintendo reported via J-Cast that it is fully aware of the real money buying and selling that takes place outside of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In this sense, the company revealed that it will initiate case-by-case investigations against those who are carrying out this type of activity, since the acquisition of content, such as villagers and items, outside the platforms that Nintendo provides represents a violation of its terms of service.

Now what does this mean? According to Nintendo, it is not being talked about in terms of legal action yet, so the first actions as a precautionary notice will be temporary or permanent banning.

The purchase and sale of villagers and items from Animal Crossing: New Horizons emerged in the community as an acquisition alternative to the limits set by the game system itself. Unfortunately, this led to the offer of packages with characters and other types of content in exchange for real money.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch and at this link you will find all related information as well as our written review.

