Nintendo forecasts decline in Switch sales, warns of chip uncertainty

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd forecast on Thursday that annual sales of Switch consoles will fall by 11.5%, in what would be the device’s first decline in five years, following the pandemic-generated boom in the industry. of domestic games.

The Kyoto-based firm expects to sell 25.5 million units in the business year that began April 1. That would compare to 28.8 million a year earlier after posting an 82% increase in operating profit to 640.6 billion yen ($ 5.9 billion).

In announcing the figures, Nintendo Chairman Shuntaro Furukawa also said that the chip shortage, which has hit electronics makers around the world, is depressing production and increasing uncertainty.

Last week, the share price of rival Sony Group Corp fell after the firm said a shortage of chips would likely prevent it from dramatically increasing production of consoles.

Market players are now focused on whether the Switch can maintain momentum in its fifth year of life amid speculation about new games and a hardware update.

Nintendo is known for its conservative forecasts that force the company to conduct revisions. Last May, amid the boom in global video game sales, Nintendo said Switch hardware and software sales would be lower than the previous year.

The firm went on to sell 230 million units of software in the year ending March 31, 20% above that forecast. For the current year, Nintendo pegged software sales at 190 million units, and Furukawa said it expected to exceed estimates.

“Hardware and software are still selling well; it’s a different situation than previous consoles in their fifth year,” Furukawa told reporters.

Nintendo’s stock price has risen 90% since March 2020 as gamers flock to titles like “Animal Crossing” and “Ring Fit Adventure.”

($ 1 = 109.2700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)