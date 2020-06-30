Currently the market for video game sales is very wide, being able to buy both in physical and digital formats, although it seems that the latter format is starting to take off. On Nintendo consoles, we have the option of being able to buy digital games in the eShop or purchase a download code of the game that we want from stores or retailers. Many players have chosen to buy these download codes from retailers since most of the time they were cheaper than in the eShop itself, and of course, if we can save a few euros, better than better. However, this will change from next July 1.

End digital download codes

In the face of such a barrage of buying digital game download codes from European retailers at a lower price than the Big N brand, Nintendo has decided put an end to this fact from next July 1 on the European continent. This is what they have made known thanks to a statement to the colleagues of Nintendo Life:

After a major review of the evolution of the European market in recent years, Nintendo has decided to end the availability of download codes for its own software through retailers, as of July 1, 2020. Customers will be able to purchase funds from the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch Online, and additional content such as the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, in stores across Europe. Software download codes for Nintendo Switch from other publishers will also be available. We are always researching new avenues and will continue to work on new methods to bring Nintendo eShop content to as many players as possible.

Given these statements, we can see that only games that will no longer be available via retailers will be Nintendo games, so it will no longer be possible to purchase titles at a lower price. Yes we will have through this type of downloadable content codes from Nintendo games like Pokémon Sword / Shield and Third Party games. What do you think of this move by Nintendo? We know this is going to create a lot of debate, that’s why we read you in the comments.

