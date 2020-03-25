We are currently experiencing an era that seems more like a video game than anything else, and that is that the damn coronavirus is unfortunately present worldwide. However, in the face of adversity, people are taking out that more human side that we have within us. Many are already the donations that have been made to fight the cause, businesses that leave their doors open so that people can get food, or even 3D printer owners are working piece by piece to print respirators or protective screens.

Nintendo donates masks to stop coronavirus

One of those companies that has made a donation to the cause has been Nintendo itself. Big N has joined the cause and donated to the North American city of North Bend, Washington thousands of masks. This has been confirmed by the representative of Nintendo Jerry Danson in a statement, in which he says that he contacted the Eastside Fire and Rescue to donate thousands of FFP2 masks (in the American continent N95). It should be noted that these types of masks are currently the most requested worldwide, as they prevent the spread and exposure to the virus.

