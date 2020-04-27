United States.- Nintendo has confirmed that it suffered a massive attack that has compromised the private data of around 160,000 user accounts.

Since the beginning of April, many

Users began to complain that something was wrong with their accounts.

Nintendo. Specifically, unauthorized access was recorded, as well as

fraudulent transactions through PayPal accounts

linked.

In response to this, the Japanese company asked all users to activate verification in two steps, thereby ensuring an additional layer of security for user accounts. Apart from this, the brand launched an investigation to clarify the matter.

Now,

After analyzing what happened, Nintendo has confirmed through its

Japanese website that has been hacked. The security breach has

affected about 160,000 accounts, whose private data has been seen

engaged since early April.

But what exactly has happened? The corporation explains that, since the beginning of this month, there have been unauthorized access to these accounts by means of a login ID and password “illegally obtained by some other means than our service”.

The intruders have allegedly impersonated the Nintendo Network ID (NNID), an identifier associated with the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS consoles, to perpetrate these illegal logins. This has allowed them to enter the accounts and consult private personal data such as nickname, date of birth, country of residence or email address.

Furthermore, in the event that the

user had the same password for a NNID and a Nintendo account,

the intruders have also been able to use the credit card or the account of

PayPal partners to make purchases in My Nintendo Store or Nintendo

eShop.

To solve the problem, the company has eliminated the possibility of accessing the Nintendo account through the NNID and has contacted those affected by email to reset their passwords. Furthermore, ask all users who have detected fraudulent purchases to notify you to cancel them.

