You can’t say it’s being a bad 2020 for Nintendo; quite the opposite. Nintendo Switch sales are still skyrocketing (it has already topped 55 million worldwide) and the impact of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been far greater than expected. However there is haunting lack of exclusive games with date announced for Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

Nintendo has already unveiled in the past some big names that will end up coming to its hybrid console, such as Metroid Prime 4, Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Bayonetta 3. We also don’t forget a long-awaited JRPG like Bravely Default 2, which seems to be coming. this summer. However none of them has a specific date beyond the imminent Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which can be impatient for some players, and of course for Nintendo investors.

Precisely in a recent meeting with Nintendo investors, in the round of questions, the president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa has been questioned about this aspect, to which the executive has answered the following:

“According to our forecast, we have games with a release date during this period beyond those that have already been announced. However, many Nintendo workers and our partners are working from home during this period. Considering that the working environment between Home and office is quite different, it might become increasingly difficult to launch our online games with our current schedule if the situation continues. As things stand right now, we are forecasting as if we are going to be able to launch our online games. according to the calendar ”.

Metroid Prime 4 | Nintendo

When will Nintendo announce what it has in store for the end of the year?

Therefore, beyond the fact that Nintendo has hidden cards up its sleeve for this 2020 (which was to be expected), It should not be forgotten that if the situation with COVID-19 continues like this, there could be plan changes. When will we know more about Nintendo’s plans for the end of the year? A few days ago the medium Venture Beat assured that due to the current situation the company has been unable to arrive in time to offer a Direct in June, as it would have done at E3 in Los Angeles, and that we will have to wait until the end of summer to Something similar.