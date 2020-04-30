According to you, you were very calm and safe playing Animal Crossing in your little house. Or maybe by venturing out a few races in Mario Kart or arming putazos battles in the Smash. But folks, we are never as safe as we think! It turns out that 160,000 Nintendo accounts were hacked these days …

Hackers wanted to see how many hours you’ve spent on the new Zelda: Breath of the Wild? We will never know that, but what is known is that when they were hacked, they were able to access your date of birth, country of origin and your email address. Lastly and most importantly, they were also able to access users’ banking information to make an occasional fraudulent purchase.

Given all that problem, Nintendo is disabling the ability to log into a Nintendo account through a Nintendo Network ID (NNID). Nintendo says login IDs and passwords “Illegally obtained by any means other than our service” they have been used since early April to gain access to accounts.

The good news is that all of these stolen passwords are already being reset for affected accounts, and you’re making sure this doesn’t happen again by adding security filters to accounts.

How do you know if you are an affected user? If you are one of the victims of this fraud, you can be noticed by the email notifications you receive when a purchase is made in the Nintendo Store. The company cautions that if you have used the same password for a NNID and a Nintendo account, then “Your balance and registered credit card can be used illegally in My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop”.

To fix things and leave them as if nothing had ever happened, Nintendo is asking affected users to contact the company so they can investigate the purchase history and cancel them.