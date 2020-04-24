In recent weeks, various users have exposed through social networks, forums and other online communities that their Nintendo accounts had been hacked and, in some cases, also used to make digital purchases. However, it has not been until today when Nintendo has confirmed what many already suspected: over 160,000 Nintendo accounts have been hacked.

In a statement, the company has explained that the gateway used by hackers has been the Nintendo Network ID (NNID), used to make digital purchases and play online from consoles such as the Nintendo 3DS or Wii-U.

This platform It is currently deprecated. With the launch of Switch, Nintendo began to promote a new platform called the Nintendo Account, necessary to make purchases and play online both on Nintendo Switch consoles and on smartphone video games that the Japanese company has launched in recent years – such as This is the case of Super Mario Run or Animal Crossing Pocket Camp–.

Nintendo, however, it did allow linking the accounts created in the Nintendo Network ID (NNID) with the profiles registered in the Nintendo AccountThus, if the owner of a Nintendo 3DS or Wii-U acquired a Nintendo Switch, he could share certain data between both platforms (such as the friends list, the outstanding balance in the wallet, etc.). After the pairing process was completed, users could also log in to the Nintendo Account platform (compatible with Nintendo Switch) using the Nintendo Network ID credentials (compatible with Wii-U and 3DS).

Hackers, therefore, they would have obtained the access credentials of thousands of profiles on Nintendo Network ID and, later, they would have used them to log in to Nintendo Account from any web browser. Once inside, hackers could collect personal data from users (birth dates, email addresses, etc.) and, in some cases, make fraudulent purchases in Nintendo eShop (using the payment methods previously configured in the account) .

Nintendo has not specified how hackers obtained Nintendo Network ID access credentials, although it ensures that they do not come from a security breach in their service. What it does ensure is that fraudulent account accesses began to occur in early April.

To protect users, The company has disabled the option to log into Nintendo Account with Nintendo Network ID credentials. In addition, the company will notify people who may have been affected by email and will reset the passwords for these accounts – so users will have to configure a new one the next time they try to log in.

In parallel, Nintendo has asked consumers to activate the two-step verification system in their accounts and to avoid the reuse of passwords in different services.

