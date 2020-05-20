While we all continue at home looking for what to distract ourselves with, video games are one of the options that many have taken to make quarantine more enjoyable. Some strong companies will release in these months some titles that many gamers expected, however, Nintendo had well kept an ace up its sleeve, a new video game with the beloved Mario.

This May 14, The Japanese company announced that they will launch Paper Mario: The Origami King, another installment of this curious saga where we can help Mario on his adventures. for a world in which he and everything around him are made based on the popular art of folding sheets of paper.

The Paper Mario series arrives on #NintendoSwitch with an origami twist! What evil paper shenanigans does the Origami King have planned? Find out when #PaperMario: The Origami King releases on 7/17! Https: //t.co/Zw9epBSIZp pic.twitter.com/4fUGYDcGjG – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2020

In addition to getting excited about this huge news, Nintendo also presented a trailer in which we have a chance to see more or less how things are going to unfold. In this new adventure from everyone’s favorite plumber, a new threat hits the peaceful Mushroom Kingdom, a ruthless being called King Olly, King of Origami.

This villain kidnap and turn Princess Peach into origamiso sit would be Mario’s task to save her, although on the way you will have to team up with a character we never imagined, the fearsome Bowser. Both must plan the rescue of Peach together with Olivia, a new companion who has the ability to fold the paper.

As if this story were not enough to move us, In this preview they also show us a part of the Paper Mario: The Origami King gameplay in which we see the return of a game mode that many fans were crying out for, the turn-based combat system, where Mario will be able to use special abilities to fight against his enemies.

The new Paper Mario: The Origami King will be available from July 17 for Nintendo Switch. And to get even more excited, check the trailer for this installment below:

Watch on YouTube

