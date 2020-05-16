Nintendo has recently announced the addition of four games belonging to its old consoles which will now be available on its Switch Online subscription service. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Nintendo has recently announced the addition of four games belonging to its old consoles which are now They will be available on your Switch Online subscription service.

As noted by The Verge, this Internet service allows you to play different Switch games, as well as giving you a varied library of free titles belonging to the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the Super Nintendo console (SNES).

For the month of May, the company will add 1 title belonging to NES and three other SNES games, which will nourish the current offer in force on the Switch Online service.

The first is Tecmo’s classic Rygar action game, released on the market in 1986. On the other hand, the three SNES games added to the company’s platform are as follows:

Wild Guns developed by Natsume in 1994. Operation Logic Bomb released in 1993. Pon panel released in 1995.

Regarding the latter, in the United States I can never be seen in its original version. In the mid-1990s, the title was released only in Japan, receiving the name Tetris Attack.

Nintendo announces more Switch games are coming

All the titles will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online virtual store from next May 20, increasing to 82 the total number of games present on the platform.

In recent years, the company has been in charge of including old titles in its virtual store, increasing the possibilities for users who use the Nintendo Switch console.

For its part, within the Nintendo Switch Online everyone can access various options, in addition to having access to a cloud where you can save your data online and then easily access them.

From next May 20, everyone will have access to all the games added to the Nintendo store, in the section dedicated to NES and SNES games.

The post Nintendo announces that more retro games will arrive for Switch appeared first on Digital Trends Español.