Yes, you have read the headline well, without cheating or cardboard. A user of the Reddit platform named ichigomashimaro has published a photograph showing a cutout of a Nintendo advertisement promoting the company’s Karuta cards. This advertisement dates from a date between 1868 and 1912, so we can hardly get hold of them. According to users who have commented on that publication, the announcement makes it explicit that these letters were made by a manufacturer licensed by the Government, called Marufuku Nintendo Playing Card Company, which was the name by which Nintendo was known at the time. This detail is important, now we will explain why.

At that time the vast majority of important businessmen made their fortune by selling products known throughout the region, such as sake, silk, and tea. It is for this reason that Nintendo founder Fusajuro Yamauchi thought it would be a good idea to try something new. So instead of selling a conventional product, chose to sell a product with a controversial past, a product that the Japanese government legalized only five years earlier: the playing cards. It is for this reason that the announcement highlighted that these letters were legal.

The company made its way in the market, and the reins of the company passed to Hiroshi Yamauchi, the grandson of the founder of Nintendo. Then, Nintendo cards were already sold in all tobacco stores. However, Yamauchi grandson, saw that even the largest card companies ended up stagnating, and realized that this business had little potential to grow, which is why he ventured with other markets, to finally ship Nintendo to the video game industry.

