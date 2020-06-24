Archive image of the Nintendo logo at Nintendo Tokyo, the company’s first official store in Japan, at the SHIBUYA PARCO department store and mall, during a press visit in Tokyo, Japan. November 19, 2019. . / Issei Kato (ISSEI KATO /)

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Jun 24 (.) – The Pokemon Company, backed by Nintendo, announced Wednesday a cross-platform Pokemon group fighting game developed with Tencent’s Timi Studio, a collaboration between the two Asian giants that gives a new twist to the franchise format. .

In « Pokemon Unite » two teams of five players confront each other on a battlefield and capture pocket monsters. It can be played both on cell phones and on the Nintendo Switch console.

The release date has yet to be announced.

Japan’s Nintendo is deepening its cooperation with Tencent, China’s leading gaming company. The two firms partnered to sell the Switch in the Chinese market.

Tencent announced last July that Shenzhen-based Timi Studio was working on a new Pokémon title.

The studio behind the mobile game « Honor of Kings » wants to grow in foreign markets and recently hired a US director of the French gaming company Ubisoft.

Nintendo’s share price this month hit 12-year highs as consumer demand from confined consumers and the huge success of the game « Animal Crossing: New Horizons » boosted confidence in the Kyoto-based company.

(Report by Sam Nussey; additional report by Pei Li; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)