Full LEGO Super Mario catalog expected to hit market on August 1

The co-marketing strategy of both companies was announced since last April

A free app will also be launched so that people can complement the physical experience in the digital environment

As various industries interact in one way or another with one another, there tends to be several chances of cooperation between brands. Thus, it is not uncommon for large and iconic companies to decide to launch co-marketing strategies that will eventually benefit the businesses that are involved. Of course, there are associations to associations. While some alliances seem to be a bit forced, others are so organic that it even seems like they took time.

Such seems to be the case of an interesting partnership between LEGO, one of the largest toy brands in the world, and Nintendo, a leader in the gaming market. In a statement, the companies revealed a new portfolio of products inspired by the most famous plumber on the planet. This Super Mario collection aims to combine the experience of a classic video game in the saga with the artistic style and experience of physical construction sets.

The companies revealed 14 building sets as part of this co-marketing line. They include an initial game package, with which fans of the saga can create their own Super Mario track. There are also several expansion collections, which add pieces, obstacles, characters, costumes and enemies to make the experience more similar to the game. People can thus recreate a level in physical space, with everything and markers.

A valuable co-marketing lesson

On other occasions, it has been seen how the brands decide to join forces to launch products that combine their respective strengths. For example, Samsung and the K-Pop band BTS recently revealed co-marketing for a Galaxy S20 Plus that is inspired by the group’s work. Both the NBA and the MLS teamed up with Disney to play a few games at their facility. And for months Google and AT&T have been planning to fully enter the 5G cloud.

The LEGO and Nintendo initiative has every opportunity to become a resounding success. It is not only about two of the most loved and respected brands in their respective sectors. At the same time, the co-marketing strategy manages to combine the styles of both companies in an initiative that respects the values ​​and business objectives of both companies at the same time. In that sense, it represents an excellent example of what a similar strategy should look like.

What is the co-marketing lesson left by this alliance between LEGO and Nintendo? Perhaps most important is how organizations should carry out these types of projects. It is not enough to put the brands of each of those involved to have a product that is successful. An experience must be created where the best of each part is worked in a way that improves, complements and enhances the other. This is how a great product is made.

Benefits of brand alliances

Of course, co-marketing is not only expressed through product launches. As in the case of Ford and Volkswagen, it can be seen through a business relationship where both parties share resources and knowledge for a better future. It can also happen in a more transactional nature, like Sony and its initiative with GTAV for the PS5. Of course, in emergency situations, they might not be a helpful decision.

Beyond the specific situation of each brand and business, co-marketing can bring endless benefits to companies. According to Shopify, it allows companies that are part of the alliance to have a more beneficial cost-benefit ratio. The Marketing Insider Group ensures that the combination of communication and distribution channels helps improve sales. And Quuu says it can help companies learn more about the sector.

