A little botchWe are going to say that it is a system in which they sell you content that you will not be able to use later. It is precisely what has happened to players of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, that when buying the DLC that already gives access to the island of armor, and at the end of the year to The Snows of the Crown … well they have wrong version, for whatever reason (call it misleading, or maybe for some more complicated reason), getting the version of the DLC contrary to what they should have bought and therefore, not being able to use this content. Of course, the content in question is called the same for both versions, and although you have all the care in the world, it turns out that it has happened, and not a few people. And in itself, The Nintendo eShop has no option to request a refund.

Have you bought it in American territory? Nintendo America gives you your money back

At Nintendo America it seems that they are always one step ahead when it comes to treating their consumers well, as demonstrated by announcing that anyone who had problems with the Joy-Con, despite the expiration of the warranty date, could contact to them to process the repair, something that did not spread to other areas of the planet. The truth is that theirs cost, with complaints and reports by frustrated owners of these controls. In this case the blood did not have to reach the river, since the American subsidiary has confirmed that it will refund the purchase money those who made a mistake buying a pass, or another, as long as they go to this address to contact them, although, on the other hand, they urge to have caution when shopping to always make sure that what you buy is really what you need, or want. If you wonder what happens by Europe, for the moment we only have that same final warning, well There is still no news that they will return any money.

If you wonder why Nintendo, or the Pokémon Company, have created a system that can lead to this error, the meaning is the same as the one behind the existence of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. There are players who get hold of both titles, in order to enjoy the differences that both versions have, which for some are minimal, and can be summed up in very slight changes in history when raising other characters, Pokémon that you can get by exchange. Still, the possibility that they buy one version or another is there, so there will be someone who spends not 29.99 euros for a pass, but 59.98 euros for both. Perhaps the most honest thing would have been to launch a pass that offered you one content, or another, depending on the version you were running, but the trend with Pokémon is always to get the most benefits.

See also

Source

Related