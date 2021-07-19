Ninonasal®, the antigen self-test manufactured in France

Rapid tests for the reliable detection of delta and epsilon variants are now CE marked

GUIPRY, France, July 19, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – NG Biotech introduces Ninonasal®, the COVID-19 antigen self-test that detects delta and epsilon variants. Ninonasal® has obtained the CE mark and can now be marketed throughout Europe.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005260/es/

NG Biotech presents Ninonasal®, the COVID-19 antigen self-test that´s detecting Delta and Epsilon variants. @NG Biotech

The highly sensitive Ninonasal® autotest is performed on nasal samples. The great ease of use of Ninonasal® allows for convenient on-site testing, providing reliable results in a matter of minutes before leaving home. It is even possible to carry out these tests on children, always under the supervision of an adult.

Unlike many other rapid tests, Ninonasal® has already confirmed its ability to detect the most important variants of clinical concern in European hospitals. Its unique test design allows detection of alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and epsilon variants. Therefore, Ninonasal® is a valuable and widely accepted tool for performing easy and frequent tests to detect positive cases and interrupt chains of infections.

Obtaining the CE marking

The Ninonasal® rapid test has already proven its performance since April 2021 with the special approval for home use from the French health authority. Now, thanks to the CE marking for domestic use provided by a German accredited body, it can be deployed in Europe under international distribution agreements.

The Ninonasal® tests are placed in kits and distributed by Laboratorios Boiron, which gives them the status of “totally manufactured in France”.

Read more

Milovan Stankov-Pugès, CEO of NG Biotech, states:

“Faced with non-standardized local registration processes and products of questionable quality and origin, distributors and public institutions across Europe turned to us for help. With Ninonasal®, we have not just launched another rapid antigen test It is a solution for all those who have understood that, in the end, there is nothing more expensive than a cheap COVID test. “

About NG Biotech

Founded by a pioneer in the rapid testing industry in 2012, NG Biotech is a French family business that designs and manufactures innovative in vitro diagnostic tools suitable for decision-making in emergency health situations, in laboratories and in hospitals. .

NG Biotech’s innovation capabilities are driven by a team of R&D experts supported by public and private scientific collaborations with, for example, CEA (the French key body in technological research) and various hospitals across Europe. NG Biotech offers rapid tests in three main areas: antimicrobial resistance, infectious diseases (COVID-19 tests) and women’s health (self-administered pregnancy tests with a blood test). Its products are available in more than 70 countries, including Europe, the US, and China.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005260/en/

Contacts

Press:

Name: Armelle LENA

Email address: communication@ngbiotech.com – Tel: 0033749268856

https://ngbiotech.com/