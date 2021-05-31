Nino Jiménez, the great double champion of Europe

Julio Gonzalez

Pedro Jiménez Menchón, «Nino» Jiménez, has been one of the most beloved boxers in the decade of the seventies in Madrid, specifically in the Cuatro Caminos neighborhood. Yesterday, precisely, he was 68 years old. Fast, combative and brave when it comes to fighting, he raised the fans who followed him in almost all his fights, what is called a box office boxer, but without leaving technique and intelligence inside the ring. Becoming the replacement for Young Martín, an idol in the fifties in the famous Madrid neighborhood.

He was born in Membrilla (Ciudad Real) on May 29, 1953, his father, a road worker, had two children: María and José; shortly after, Pedro, the protagonist of this story, came into the world. Being very young with only seven years he had to leave school and go to work in the fields. First he herded cattle and since the field was not enough, the family decided to move to Madrid, specifically to the Pilar neighborhood, when our future champion was thirteen years old.

It was the beginning of 1966 and a few years later, specifically in 1968, he went to work in a cafeteria in Madrid called “El Porrón” where he worked as a waiter. One day a client named Mariano “El Pasteles”, a former amateur boxer, encouraged him to

He practiced boxing and took him to the railway gymnasium where Alfonso del Río trained as a trainer.

Nino was a weakened flyweight and until Alfonso del Rio He did not see him qualified to face a fight, he did not let him make his debut. This happened in July 1970, he made his debut as an amateur at La Kermesse in Tetouan, then almost twenty more fights came as a bantamweight, and then he left boxing.

He acquires the bar “La Pradera” where he stays in charge of the premises for a few seasons, but the work is a lot and a lot of slavery; then he leaves it and exercises various trades and returns to boxing. The president of the Centro Federation Jesús Moreno coincides with him in a Nino fight and tells Alfonso Del Rio that he will be a great boxer to represent the Federation in the next Spanish Championships that were to be held in Tenerife in 1973; But the intention of Nino’s team and the boxer himself was to move to the professional field.

As a fan he had fought 40 matches with 33 wins, 5 losses and 2 void.

The nickname “Nino” was given to him in the popular Guethary Hall in the Cuatro Caminos neighborhood, Madrid, in reference to the great Italian champion “Nino” Benvenuti, which was in vogue at that time. He was also known as the “Idol of Four Paths”.

He made his professional debut on January 6, 1973, at the age of 19, in the famous Sala Quethary de Cuatro Caminos, defeating Francisco Santaengracia by TKO in five rounds. That night there was no room for a soul in the room, where the businessman José Luis Herrero organized.

Only in the first year as a professional he played seventeen fights, suffering a defeat before the limit against Francisco Larxe: “Larxe hit me in the ear with a ball and I fell to the ground, stunned, deaf and my eyes were blurred. It was an illegal blow with an open hand ”, the Madrilenian commented.

The victories follow one another and the best national boxers succumbed to his fists, being named official candidate for the national title. On September 20, 1974, he disputed the title of the Canarian champion Garcia Marichal. The combat was dominated by Nino who took the initiative from the beginning; He had even knocked down the champion, he had fractured several ribs, but the referee unfairly, with eleven seconds to go, disqualified the man from Madrid.

A year later he would have a new opportunity to contest the national title, this time he moved to Almería to face Jose Bisbal (father of singer David Bisbal). The fight takes place in the Plaza de Toros de Almería and Nino brilliantly defeats Bisbal by TKO in eight rounds.

He is already a champion and as a champion he fulfills his military service; between service and service expires Isidore Head, a complicated rival and revalidates the national title against Faustino Blanco. He then concedes a rematch to Cabeza, defeats him again, then it is the Brazilian Ferreira, the French Cotín and the Panamanian Adolfo Osses who know the strength of our champion and, finally, he is named a candidate for the title held by the Italian Elio Cotena .

On December 3, 1976, Nino Jiménez was crowned European featherweight champion at the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid by defeating the Italian by TKO in twelve rounds at the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid. Elio Cotena.

Nino Jimenez-Elio Cotena

Elio Cotena surpassed Nino in technique and speed; Until the tenth round, Cotena had won the fight on the points with ease, but in the tenth, a right hand from Nino hunted Cotena who saved the round as best he could. In the following Cotena came out without being recovered and Nino took advantage of the assault to hit him and cause the Italian to abandon.

Then in May he retained the European title by beating the French on points in a difficult match. Michele Syracuse.

In an ugly and messy fight, Nino Jiménez retained the title against Siracusa, which caused more problems than expected. The Frenchman taking the center of the ring was awarded the first part of the fight; only at the end did Nino react and the judges gave him the victory that was too tight, but fair.

Syracuse-Jimenez

This was the first warning of the path his career was taking, the defense cost him more work than expected and some voices accused him of not taking training seriously and partying too much.

The second defense of the title would be against another Spaniard, Manuel Massó, a good boxer who was unbeaten in his career and who had a record with great victories. The European title was a succession of Spanish boxers: Manolo Calvo, José Legrá, Gitano Jiménez and Nino Jiménez had divided the title successively.

And the new fight for the title was held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Barcelona on September 16, 1977 organized by the promoter Tejada. The fight was dramatic, taken on a train of insanity. Trying to end soon with fierce exchanges of blows by each boxer. Massó wanted to take the fight to the short distance and Nino in the long one where it was most comfortable. The assaults were happening and the fighters did not slow down and the fight continued even.

It was from the fifth round that Massó began to take advantage of his blows, but Massó’s impetus caused him to neglect his guard and Nino opened a wound on the cheekbone of the Barcelona resident, who, despite everything, did not slow down. their combat.

In the seventh round Massó intensified his attacks and Nino fell to his knees after being hit in the stomach, although the Swiss referee Mr. Leschot did not consider a fall and did not tell him. In the next two rounds Nino fell again and this time the referee did tell him. When the tenth came, despite Massó’s face, he was taking the initiative and at the beginning of the assault with the rushing entry he connected a powerful hand that opened Nino’s eyebrow; Then the referee, seeing the depth of the wound, stopped the fight, giving Massó the winner, thus crowning himself the European champion.

Goodbye to the title, weight problems and poor preparation made him consider his career and he decided to go up to the super featherweight. His coach Alfonso del Río criticized Nino’s performance in the title fight against Massó: “He was not up to the task because he did not have a very sporty behavior and that was noticeable in the ring”.

Then as super featherweight he faced Carrizo, Osses, Rodolfo Sánchez and an important fight at the Aristón Theater in San Remo (Italy) against the British Cornelius Boza-Edwards, who would later become world champion and in which Nino would lose on points. But in the fourth round he would shoot the British leaving a good taste in his mouth.

In June 1979 he would make a null fight against the national champion Isidoro Cabeza in Palma de Mallorca, with the title at stake, and he could not be crowned champion because weight was again his serious problem.

And back to start, but this time at light weight. Soon the opportunity presents itself to him and he disputes the national lightweight title, held by José Luis Heredia from Malaga; he is defeated on points and considers leaving boxing, but is still a long way from quitting.

In 1981 he straightens his career, he does not know defeat in eight fights. He defeats García del Moral on two occasions, Martín Garzón, Modesto Gómez, El Kadoume and makes a null fight against Hugo Carrizo, Rodolfo Sánchez and García del Moral. The following year he defeated the Balearic Isidoro Cabeza, who had prevented him from being super featherweight champion and García del Moral, and was named as a candidate for the national lightweight title owned by Hugo Carrizo.

On December 4, 1982, he lost on points in a very even fight, but the victory was fair for Carrizo and in the end it would be the last fight as a professional boxer for Nino Jiménez, who announced his retirement from the professional world, ending several years of his career. .

As a professional, he played 75 fights, with 58 victories (28 by KO), 9 defeats (2 by KO) and 7 void fights.

Once retired, he obtained the title of preparer, although he never worked as such, and he got into the business world, he set up a cafeteria in the Barrio del Pilar, which bore his name “Nino”.

And he owned a merchandise delivery truck, dedicating it to taking orders for mattresses in a store in the Pilar neighborhood. He is currently retired and lives happily in the Pilar neighborhood in Madrid.

Nino is a nice, cheerful man and a good friend. Nowadays, in the meetings he has with old boxers and friends of that time, he always starts and hums the art of flamenco, something he does with real mastery and that he is passionate about.