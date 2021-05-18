Niño del Oxxo takes advantage of his fame and records reggaetón video – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Elías Navarro, better known as “El Niño del Oxxo”, takes advantage of the fame obtained after going viral for a video in which he makes a peculiar smile, and now he becomes the protagonist of a reggaeton video by the artist Nibal.

During the song, which lasts almost 4 minutes, “El Niño del Oxxo” travels on a bus where he shares credits with a beautiful actress and the Venezuelan singer.

In the video clip, “El Niño del Oxxo” makes the peculiar smile that led him to fame on social networks.

Source: Excelsior