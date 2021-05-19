‘Niño del Oxxo’ reappears as the protagonist of a music video – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Elías Navarro, who rose to fame for his reaction to a condom buyer at an Oxxo, continues to reap achievements, because after being the image for a Burger King campaign, the little boy starred in his first music video.

“Journey” is the name of the song by the urban artist Nibal who also placed the so-called Niño del Oxxo in a leading role; It should be noted that the recording was released on May 7 and has been a success at the moment, since it already has more than 1,100,000 views.

“Only a smile can open many doors in life… A few weeks ago with Elías, the friend recording the video for ‘Viaje’, his first music video, and he broke it.

Congratulations and thank you little brother, a lot of talent, “wrote the urban music singer about the minor’s participation.

In the video clip, El Niño del Oxxo gets on a truck for a school trip and when his love interest passes him, the little one begins to imagine his romance with her. Then, back to reality, he decides to draw her to conquer her, in addition to making use of his mischievous smile.

“Oxxo closed its doors for him, but the world opened a million opportunities for him”, “This song is going to break in all the Oxxo of Mexico”, “That child deserves to do well in life”, “If it were not because of that Child, we would not be listening to a tremendous song “and” El Niño del Oxxo everything he touches turns to gold “are some comments that the video has received.

