Ninjala is the next online multiplayer game from GungHo that will come exclusively to Nintendo Switch so that the players can enjoy the best sweets, but so that they can also be used as mops. Thus, players have been able to enjoy it in advance thanks to a couple of open betas, and they have also known that it will have a story mode in the form of a paid DLC, but now the time comes to present themselves in society, that is, to release your launch trailer, through which we are presented with some of the main elements that will be available when available.

Ninjala is shown to players through her launch trailer

There are less than 10 days left for Ninjala to reach the Nintendo Switch, so, like any other self-respecting game, we already have what will be its launch trailer. Thus, through the official YouTube channel of IGN, a new video of about two and a half minutes in length has been shown in which the characters of this sweet and new world of ninjas distribute mamporros left and right in the exciting combats online that players can enjoy completely free of charge. And we cannot forget its history mode either, since they also take a few seconds to introduce it to us.

In this way, the release of Ninjala is already very close, especially if we compare it with all the time that has passed since this long-awaited title was first presented. And you, have you already tried the game in one of its open betas or are you one of those who are now waiting for its full launch in order to play this newly announced story mode? Be that as it may … do not forget to share your sweets!

