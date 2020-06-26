Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Just a couple of days ago, Ninjala was released exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Despite the fact that this is a completely new game, the idea of ​​offering a Bubble Gum Battle Royale as free-to-play has been very attractive to gamers and it was recently revealed that Ninjala is so popular that a lots of times.

Through the official Ninjala Twitter account, developer GungHo Online Entertainment announced that their game has already been downloaded 1 million times. The message appeared almost 2 days after the game’s launch, but according to information from Siliconera, the study revealed that the figure was achieved in just 16 hours after its release.

Unfortunately, the launch of the game was not without some connection errors that affected the trial periods it had before its release. Recall that there were 2 Betas, the first one had more problems because it occurred simultaneously in several regions, while the second one did not have as many errors due to the fact that the players were divided by region.

Thank you for playing Ninjala.

The access issue caused by the room battle has been resolved.

We apologize for the inconvenience. – PlayNinjala (@playninjala) June 25, 2020

To compensate the players, along with the announcement of the downloads, the developer confirmed that she will give away 100 Jala (the in-game currency) and 10 Ippon Gum (Flame) weapon skins. As we informed you days ago, for a limited time, users who download Ninjala will be able to get 100 Jala for free, so if they take advantage of all the gifts, players could collect up to 200 Jala for free.

Mill1 Million Downloads !! 🎊 THANK YOU, NINJAS !! ✌️🤩 To celebrate 1 million downloads of #Ninjala and compensate players for the server access errors that occurred on launch day, everyone will receive: 💰 100 Jala!

🔥 10 x Ippon Gum (Flame) weapon skins # GungHo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/l5Aqb8fgT3 – PlayNinjala (@playninjala) June 26, 2020

There is no doubt that this Nintendo title will continue to grow, thanks in part to its game premise and its free-to-play model, so it is very likely that the number of downloads will increase in the coming days.

What do you think about the performance of Ninjala? Have you already had the opportunity to play it? Did you have any problem doing it? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that Ninjala offers Battle Royale combat for free, but there is also the possibility of playing a story mode for real money and more DLC packs are expected to arrive. This franchise is multimedia, so you can also enjoy it in the form of animation chapters. If you want to know more about Ninjala, we invite you to check this page.

Ninjala debuted last June 24 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to him if you check his file.

