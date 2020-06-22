Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although the free-to-play sector has an immense number of titles, especially for mobile devices, there are some that are thought for consoles and that attract attention. In the case of Nintendo Switch, Ninjala, from GungHo Online Entertainment, has generated high expectations despite some delays that in its Beta phase there was not such a good reception, however, the development team has everything ready to try their luck on the hybrid console .

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

After some delays, on June 24 Ninjala will be released on Nintendo Switch with a free-to-play Battle Royale mode and a story mode that will cost. According to GungHo Online Entertainment CEO Kazuki Morishita, (via Nintendo Everything) the delay was due to the need to polish the component online as that’s where Ninjala will try to engage the public: « the reason for the delay was modify competitive online game to offer a better experience for players. We have a completely new server design. During that time, we incorporated feedback from various staff members and improved overall quality. However, the original concept has been retained intact ».

What does Ninjala offer on Switch

While some details are missing that will only be known until launch, Ninjala’s Battle Royale mode will offer pure action in a New York-inspired city, so unlike other games of this type there is no open field with sections to hide. . Also, the fighting will be based on the ninja arts, in addition to the fact that there will be a large number of items and, judging by the progress, the confrontation will be face to face to define who is still in the fight and who is eliminated.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source