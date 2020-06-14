Ninjala is the next online multiplayer game from GungHo that will come exclusively to Nintendo Switch so that the players can enjoy the best sweets, but so that they can also chew on them. Thus, although the game had confirmed that it would have a mode history, we did not know any details about it, until now, that a new trailer in which we can see some brushstrokes of what awaits us. However, this was not the only trailer released, as it has also been shared another in which the first season of fighting will be presented of the game.

This will be the story mode and the first season of combat of Ninjala

We can play Ninjala for free, but if we want to access its story mode, then we will have to get a paid DLC. And will it be worth it? To solve this question, its creators have released a new trailer in which we can see how the protagonist of this adventure progresses through some levels as he faces enemies inspired by different sweets. Can you imagine facing a being in the form of a giant soda? Well, in this story mode you can do it!

In addition, the second shared trailer aims to show us how these sweet battles will be played in the first season of the online multiplayer game, which will bring together players from all areas of the planet where the game will be available. Thus, it is worth remembering that, while playing will be completely free, we can always acquire with real money some objects that will give us some advantage so that our hands get stuck and our opponent grabs us with all his might. It gets exciting!

