Ninjala, the new game for the Nintendo Switch, would debut in May, but was unfortunately delayed. The time passed and the moment of its premiere arrived today, June 24, so that all Nintendo console players can now download it through the Nintendo eShop. To celebrate its launch, developer GungHo Online Entertainment shared the first episode of their fantastic animation series.

In case you don’t know, Ninjala is a Battle Royale game that bases its combat system on close-range weapon battles. It is a Battle Royale title in which several people fight to get the most points by eliminating opponents with the help of their ninja skills.

Best of all, this game is free and has a service model, as it has seasons and Battle Passes, called Ninjala Pass. Also, you should know that you can spend real money on it, either to buy cosmetic items or to improve your characters, or buy story episodes that can be played without being connected to the Internet.

If you are interested in story mode, we invite you to check out more details on everything it will include on this page. Below we will leave you a video that summarizes what you can find in the story content pack starring Van. You should know that more story content is planned, as well as DLC packages.

Ninjala premiered her cartoon series

As we told you days ago, GungHo Online Entertainment would share a short anime to celebrate the launch of the game, which would be focused on Van and would be called Bloodline of the Shinobi, the first installment of the game’s animated series.

This episode tells the story of Van, a boy who would have an important basketball game, which his father could not attend for work reasons. However, after having a dream he discovers the truth about his father. If you don’t want to ruin your surprise, we invite you to check the first chapter below before reading the next paragraph.

As you can see, Van is the son of a ninja, but unfortunately the revelation came at a crucial moment, since the life of him and his father was at risk. What’s exciting is that right after he reveals that to him, his father gives him a bubble gum that helps him unleash his ninja powers. Unfortunately, his father failed to get out of the situation and ends up in the hospital. It is unknown whether he survived.

Van is a descendant of Japan’s legendary ninjas

The most interesting thing happened later, when a wise ninja offers Van to follow the path of the ninjas. According to an ancient manuscript located in a secret place, after the shogunate, the ninjas were expelled from Japan, because they had no place in that society, and they traveled to the West, where they had to adapt to the cultures of this region, while preserving the shinobi traditions.

Thus, they managed to live in harmony, without using their weapons until the world needed them again. All the descendants of the ninjas can awaken their abilities, but the bad thing is that there are some who use their powers to harm. Thus, van decided to follow the ninja path of good and went to the Shinobi Association academy to develop his skills.

If you liked Van’s story, we inform you that there are expected to be more Ninjala episodes, in which the story and other characters will be told.

Also, we inform you that there is another series of animations in which it is explained how normal humans could find the formula of the mysterious chewing gum, which turned them into ninjas.

What did you think of the premiere of Ninjala? Are you interested in the story of Van and his friends? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to check more details about this new Nintendo Switch game, we invite you to visit this page.

