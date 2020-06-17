Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After a few years of development and a couple of delays, Ninjala, the next free and exclusive Nintendo Switch title will finally debut. Expectation for the game grew after the title became available in 2 trials and to heighten the excitement, GungHo Online Entertainment shared the game’s premiere trailer, which aired as part of the IGN Summer of Gaming event.

The final trailer before launch begins with a tribute to the 1961 film Love Without Barriers (West Side Story) and then showcases all the excitement that ninja gum battles will include.

As you can see below, the title has an art style very similar to Splatoon and sometimes it will be mixed with story sequences in the form of a comic or comic. The most interesting thing about this title is that it presents a proposal for melee combat in which the characters can use ninja skills and a wide variety of weapons to achieve victory.

The battles will be against the clock and the player with the most points will win first place and will be rewarded with many Ninja Medals.

You can get items with the Jala coin

As you can see, the game will include a high level of customization. To get items it will be necessary to buy them with Jala, the in-game currency that can be obtained through real money. It is important to know that it will also be possible to exchange Ninja Medals, which are obtained in the games, for cosmetic items.

The different resources of the game can be used to improve the skills of the character thanks to the Shinobi Cards. Although there are details that can be level up, you should know that Ninjala is not a pay-to-win game.

The Ninjala Pass will offer many extras

As we already mentioned, the game will be free-to-play, but it will have several ways to monetize. Apart from the cosmetic options there is the Ninjala Pass, which, like Battle Passes in other games, will offer more content in one season, since the user will be able to unlock exclusive items apart from the base content. Each season will be between 8 and 10 weeks and during that period you will have to rise to level 100.

The Ninjala Pass will be sold for 950 Jala and will take effect for 1 season. You should know that with this pass you can get more than 950 Jala while you play the season, so you can use what you earn to buy the next Ninjala Pass and extra items. A package, the Ninja Bundle, will also be sold for 2800 Jala and will offer the Ninjala Pass and 25 completed levels to get you started on the season with a boost.

Ninjala will have a story mode like DLC

Finally, we tell you that in recent days the developer confirmed that the game will have a story DLC that will focus on the experience of a player. In addition, you will not need the Internet to function, unlike the Battle Royale mode.

In this mode, the players will take control of Van, a ninja boy, and will have to help him pass various tests that will help him develop his skills. The story mode will offer several levels with enemies controlled by the computer and in which the user will have to fulfill certain objectives. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with medals and sometimes there will be giant boss fights. This addition is expected to cost around $ 10 USD.

In case you want to spend on the game, we inform you that the next packages will be available at the launch of the game through the Nintendo eShop. It is important to know that until now it is not known how much real money is equivalent to the Jala currency.

Jala Currency

Ninjala Pass – 950 Jala

Ninja Bundle – 2800 Jala

Story mode – about $ 10

What do you think of the new Battle Royale coming to Nintendo? Do you plan to purchase a paid package at launch? Tell us in the comments.

Ninjala will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

