As we told you a few days ago, GungHo Online Entertainment announced that it would carry out a Beta of Ninjala, the next free-to-play title exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Today the trial period began, but unfortunately it did not go as the players nor the developer expected, as there were problems that prevented the players from enjoying the experience.

In total there would be 3 periods that would run from April 28 to 29. The first one started today at 2:00 PM (Mexico City time) and would last 1 hour; However, shortly after being available, users began to report connection inconsistencies that did not allow them to play, since it is a title that requires the Internet to carry out the games.

What’s your favorite #Ninjala error? #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/F9erf7OhwY – GreenDog3 (@GreenDogThree) April 28, 2020

About 30 minutes after the test started, the developer confirmed that there were problems and informed that she would carry out emergency maintenance. Due to all this, players had no opportunity to play Ninjala in the original period. In fact some comment that they were only able to personalize their ninjas and even compared the bumpy Beta session with a trial period lived with Splatoon 2.

This is what I get for wasting 12 minutes customizing my ninja #Ninjala #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/i1KYuy79Kf – ViOLiGHT (@ ViOLiGHT23) April 28, 2020

Tell me if y’all see a difference between these two screens pic.twitter.com/EUFDd4DsOl – Finnley S. (#FlattenTheCurve) (@finnley_staub) April 28, 2020

Error codes kept popping up

Subsequently, the developer reported that everything had returned to normal and that the trial period would extend from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. However, the problems reappeared due to the high traffic of the servers, so the developer did new account maintenance, now indefinitely. GungHo Online Entertainment recently announced that it would be holding another Beta period from 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM now with limited access, but new account bugs affected the experience.

pic.twitter.com/58ZgkVbEvS – lame-ass traffic-safety earring (@vernxen) April 29, 2020

It is important to say that at the time of writing this note, the developer has not mentioned what will happen to the other Beta sessions, scheduled for later today, from 10:00 PM to 10:59 PM and tomorrow, April 29, from 6:00 AM to 6:59 AM (Mexico City time). GungHo Online Entertainment invited users to keep an eye on the game’s official Twitter account, as the next hours will be announced through there.

It must be said that it is common for these problems to pass in this type of tests, since their purpose is to detect problems with the servers and see how they could behave before the official launch. In this way, the developer would be prepared and there would be no inconsistencies once it is officially available.

The Open Beta Server Stress Test has concluded as of 18:55 (PSD).

Thank you for your participation and support.

The schedule for the next test will be announced shortly, so please stay tuned. – PlayNinjala (@playninjala) April 29, 2020

How do you receive this news? Have you been trying to play Ninjala? Will you be watching the next Beta sessions? Tell us in the comments.

While the problems of Ninjala are being solved, you may be interested to see how its progression system will work in the seasons, as well as the pass that will be sold in each period.

Ninjala will debut exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 27. You can find more information about him if you visit this page.

.