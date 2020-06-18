Among all the vortex of presentations of these days, a streaming by GungHo Online has taken place today to give new details of Ninjala, the free 2 play of bubblegum Ninjas that arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 24. And many details have been given of various aspects of the game, truth be told. So grab a gum and while the flavor is going away we will review everything that has been discussed in the video.

Details of the Ninjala story mode, its first season and much more

History mode

As it was already discovered thanks to datamining and later it was officially confirmed, Ninjala will have a story mode that will have to be purchased as paid DLCs for the free version of the game. As you would expect it is a single player campaign and will be divided into several chapters focused on its protagonists and will give information and background on each one. The first chapter will star Van and will be available on June 24 for € 4,449. But be careful because it is only a temporary offer until July 15, after which it will cost € 9.99.

By completing the story of each character we will get rewards like Ninja Medals and limited costumes. In this case the prizes are: Loco soda cap, Loco Soda Backpack, Crazy Soda Rampage, Space Ninja Mask, Sparkling Space Ninja and the Utsusemi Loco Soda.

Season 1

Like many other Free 2 Plays, Ninjala is going to bet on the seasons to add content approximately every two months. Today we know some of the suits, accessories and weapons that we can get during this first season, either by direct purchase or by spending the payment currency in the gum machine lootboxes and praying that we get what we want.

But we can also get costumes, emoticons and a lot of other accessories in the Battle Pass of this first season. Below you have a first look at some of the things that we can achieve by playing and climbing levels:

Bonus for new players

All players who download the game between June 24 and August 26 will receive 100 Jala, the payment currency of this world of Ninjas, and if during this period of time the million download is reached, all users will receive other 100 extra Jalas to buy what they want.

Tengu Raven Pack

Starting on July 21, the Tengu Raven pack will be available to purchase for € 29.99, which will include the complete Ninja Tengu costume you see above, that cool pose, a Gumchi Ninja sticker and 2000 Jalas to spend.

Not happy with the three-dimensional animation series Ninjala will also have anime

In order to warm up the engines for the premiere, Ninjala will premiere an anime chapter on June 24 at five in the morning in Spain on its official YouTube channel. Until then, it will be time to settle for two new announcements:

It is clear that Gunho Online is going for it all with Ninjala, betting on turning it into a whole transmedia phenomenon from which to draw series, comics, dolls and everything we can think of. Will it succeed as much as the company expects? On June 24 we will see if the wait will have been worth it.

