Chewing gum ninja no jutsu! Are you ready for the Ninjala beta next week? The Free to play of Gung Ho Online starring these nice ninjas powered by chewing gum is gradually being defined thanks to the development diaries. Today we bring you a new development diary focused on your battle pass, the time between updates and how to develop the characters.

Ninjala will have 100 levels per battle pass and updates every 8-10 weeks

Actually, I mentioned the existence of a battle pass before, but to be more exact we would have to talk about the Ninjala pass, an additional incentive system similar to that of other similar games, that will allow you to progress through 100 levels obtaining different aesthetic objects based on leveling up while playing or completing various missions. And how often are the seasons changed? Well the initial plan is that Ninjala receive important updates every 8 or 10 weeks. Renew or die, what they say!

Finally, in terms of character progression, there are two ways to do it. The first thanks to the Shinobi Cards, passive abilities that will give advantages to our ninjas under certain situations. For example, the card “Sudden Burst” allows us to activate our special ability once, even when we have nothing on the special bar. It can be used even at the beginning of the fight, where nobody has a special bar! Attack your enemies by surprise with all your strength! The second way to improve is thanks to the Ninja Medal thanks to which you can unlock Assist Codes, which empower Shinobi Cards.

Here we remind you of the Ninjala beta schedules:

From 21:00 to 21:59 (Spain) / 14:00 to 14:59 (Mexico) / 16:00 to 16:59 (Chile) on April 28. From 05:00 to 05 : 59 (Spain) April 29 / 22:00 until 22:59 (Mexico) on April 28 / 23:00 until 23:59 (Chile) on April 28 From 13:00 to 13:59 ( Spain) / 06:00 until 06:59 (Mexico) / 08:00 until 08:59 (Chile) on April 29

