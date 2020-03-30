In this house we had been tracking the Ninjala for some time, that multiplayer game of ninjas and chewing gum that will finally come to Nintendo Switch as Free to Play on May 27. With its youthful aesthetic, which does not hide its inspiration in Splatoon, GungHo Online Entertainment wants users of the Nintendo hybrid console to spend the summer based on having cakes in this universe of ninjas and chewing gum. What I think we did not expect any is that the company was so serious with this game, at least not to the point of releasing a three-dimensional animation series, with quite high production levels, to explain their universe.

Where does Ninjala’s ninja gum come from?

Unfortunately the opening chapter has no subtitles and is only with English audio, but it’s still pretty easy to follow. To summarize it a bit, we find three scientific ninjas trying to develop ninja gum. After 2502 failures they finally manage to manufacture it, but it turns out that in the end it has a peculiar side effect that explains the young age of all the ninjas in the game. Hopefully they will gradually add subtitles in several languages ​​for this and the rest of the episodes that are to come.

The truth is that GungHo Online Entertainment wants to go all out with Ninjala and it can be one of those third-party games exclusive to Nintendo Switch that without eating or drinking it is one of the most played and important in the catalog thanks to being Free to play.

