Ninjala arrived yesterday at the catalog of Nintendo Switch through the eShop. The free title developed by GunHo Online, which has already gone through several delays, finally lands on the hybrid console and does so accompanied by a new launch trailer published on the YouTube channel of Nintendo.

Ninjala is a free to play where we will play ninjas that face each other in a title of 3D combat and action. The game features a wide variety of weapons, among which the ninja gum, skills like running and jumping on the walls and a whole collection of Clothes and accessories that will allow a wide customization of avatars. Also, no subscription to Nintendo Switch Online required to be able to play.

Includes several game modes, a Battle Royale against seven other players as well as a competitive mode between teams of up to four players. Also, as revealed last week, Ninjala will have a history mode which can be obtained via Payment DLC. They will be single player campaigns, with several episodes and dedicated to a specific character and his background.

The first package of this history mode It is also available in the eShop by € 4.49That is, at 50% of its usual price (€ 9.99) in an offer that will remain until next July 14.

