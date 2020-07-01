Ninjala, the new exclusive free 2 play of Nintendo Switch, celebrates its first week of life, and does so by celebrating it in a big way. A few days ago, we told you that the title, developed by GungHo Online Entertainment, celebrated that it had reached the number of a million downloads in the e-ShopWell, today, they have doubled and the game already has two million downloads.

As it happened the previous time, its creators wanted to reward the players, since without them, reaching these numbers would not have been possible. On this occasion, we can obtain, simply by accessing the game, 100 pulls, the in-game payment currency. Of course, keep in mind that the offer expires next August 27th, so the sooner they are collected, the better.

Mill2 Million Downloads !! 🎊 Thank you for your tremendous support, ninjas! In celebration of 2 million downloads of #Ninjala, all players will receive a free gift of 100 Jala! ✨🎁✨ Thank you again, and enjoy! #GungHo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/quoZsmLfHC See also – PlayNinjala (@playninjala) June 30, 2020

Ninjala continues to grow, we can expect more gifts in the coming days

In case you haven’t tried it yet, Ninjala is a multiplayer game in which, alone or in teams, we face hand-to-hand combat against other players. The peculiarity is that the weapons we use are made of chewing gum and it is with chewing gum that we will improve them in combat, in addition to carrying out our special skills and attacks. An eye-catching title, very colorful, with some random factors, but with a certain combat strategy that can end up giving us victory.

Related