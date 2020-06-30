Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Nintendo’s new exclusive title, Ninjala, debuted on June 24. Within hours of its release, the Battle Royale had already exceeded one million downloads. The title apparently continues to enjoy very good popularity, since in the early hours of June 30 it was announced that the number of downloads amounted to 2 million and to celebrate GungHo Online Entertainment will offer more gifts.

Through the official Ninjala Twitter account, the title developer confirmed today, June 30, that Ninjala has already been downloaded more than 2 million times. This figure is impressive considering that the game debuted last Wednesday, June 24; that is, in less than 1 week the new multimedia franchise already has a giant user base.

Celebrate the great success of Ninjala with free content

Aside from unveiling the impressive achievement, GungHo Online Entertainment revealed that he will celebrate it with fans with more free content. Specifically, the developer reported that all players will be able to claim 100 Jala, the currency within the title, for free.

We remind you that GungHo Online Entertainment has offered more rewards as a celebration with fans for the success of the game. Before the premiere, the developer mentioned that for a limited time she would give away 100 Jala. Upon reaching one million downloads, the company offered an additional 100 Jala and skins, and with the 2 million downloads players will be able to get 100 more Jala, so those who follow the title from the start will be able to accumulate up to 300 free Jala without spending money real.

Mill2 Million Downloads !! 🎊 Thank you for your tremendous support, ninjas! In celebration of 2 million downloads of #Ninjala, all players will receive a free gift of 100 Jala! ✨🎁✨ Thank you again, and enjoy! #GungHo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/quoZsmLfHC – PlayNinjala (@playninjala) June 30, 2020

This is just the beginning of Ninjala’s path, as the developer has a lot of extra content planned for the game. As we mentioned, it is a multimedia franchise that will be strengthened not only through new game content, such as new story packs and cosmetic DLC, but there is also an animation series. If you are interested in all the paid downloadable content that is available on Ninjala, you should check this page.

Ninjala is available exclusively for the Ninetndo Switch. You can find more news related to him if you check his file.

