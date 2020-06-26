Ninjala Is available in Nintendo Switch from the past June 24, 2020, which we already know mainly thanks to the fact that we have already been able to see its launch trailer. Thus, since it was released, this game has not stopped adding players and breaking several records, since it seems that the combination of cakes and chewing gum has convinced the players, because now we have known that this free 2 play game has already It has been downloaded over a million times… And this is how its creators thank the players for their great support!

Ninjala has already managed to enter the group of games that have been downloaded more than a million times

Mill1 Million Downloads !! 🎊 THANK YOU, NINJAS !! ✌️🤩 To celebrate 1 million downloads of #Ninjala and compensate players for the server access errors that occurred on launch day, everyone will receive: 💰 100 Jala!

🔥 10 x Ippon Gum (Flame) weapon skins # GungHo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/l5Aqb8fgT3 – PlayNinjala (@playninjala) June 26, 2020

As confirmed through Ninjala’s official Twitter account, this GungHo Online Entertainment game is now available on over a million Nintendo Switch, and in just two days since it was released! Thus, to celebrate this success, its creators have made a double reward, the first being the image that has been shared through this social network. However, that is not all, and it is that the second reward consists of a pack of 100 Jala and 10 Ippon Gum (fire) that will be distributed in the game, in order to demonstrate how happy they are with this community that continues growing unstoppably.

In this way, it is more than clear to us that Ninjala was a highly anticipated game, since it was first announced, and that many players have already decided to start in their universe. And you, have you already had cakes with your friends in the intense online battles while chewing some chewing gum? You are taking a while if you have not yet downloaded the game!

