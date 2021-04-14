Ninja Turtles reboot character profiles revealed

A few months ago it was announced that Nickelodeon was preparing a reboot of the Ninja Turtles – TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Now the profile of the main characters has been revealed.

Following the release of the animated film Ninja Turtles (TMNT) in 2007 and its live-action versions of 2014 and 2016, Nickelodeon insists. The company thinks about what to do with the franchise and the actor Seth Rogen will produce the animated reebot of the heroes in shell.

The production company of the North American artist, Point Gray Pictures, in alliance with Nick and Paramount, they hired the promising Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, Disenchantment) to lead the project. The writer Brendan O’Brien, who already worked with Rogen on Neighbours, will be the scriptwriter.

For its part, the specialized medium The Illuminerdi published the design text of the four protagonists, which is not far from what he has become used to seeing.

Rafael:

“The hot head. Rafa likes to cause problems, irritate. Either with your fists or someone else’s fists when you throw them through a glass window. He tends to react emotionally when overwhelmed, but is actually very self-aware and works with his hands in his pockets, arms crossed and a sullen face, he can seem a bit melancholic. But beneath his impenetrable exterior is a soft and sensitive turtle boy looking for someone to open up to. Rafa, who would hate ANY authority figure, resents Leo’s leadership and believes he should be in charge. Your secret shame? He knows deep down that he wouldn’t know how to lead the team if he ever did. “

Leonardo:

“The leader of the team. Leo is strict, all killer without filler, except when he brags and describes himself in silly phrases. He worries about keeping the “team” on mission and tells himself that his brothers would be lost without him. He is not the strongest (Rafa) nor the smartest (Donnie) nor the funniest (Mikey), but he is the hardest working turtle and he is proud of it. Your siblings may be annoyed by your benevolent attitude and the accompanying lessons, even when they know you are right. Leo’s greatest fear is that his brothers realize that he needs them more than they need him. “

Michelangelo:

“The clown of the Ninja Turtles. With rare exceptions, he does not take anything seriously. It might seem like indifference or idiocy, but it actually comes from a place of wisdom and self-confidence. (Know yourself?) Mikey has his priorities in order, and in him the first thing on the list is to enjoy life and live in the present. He loves people and is endlessly curious, which leads him to have long conversations with complete strangers. It is that friend to whom you tell the whole story of your life within minutes of meeting you. Good at martial arts training, or waking up on time, or even hygiene, but he’s an endless source of positivity that his siblings often take for granted. Mikey is the one who makes fun of his brothers the most, and although he always laughs, it reaches him ”.

Donatello:

“The intellectual. It feels like Matt Damon in Goodwill Hunting. His brothers tease him for being an academic. They recognize that his intelligence is useful but do not appreciate it as much as he feels he deserves. Your intelligence has its downsides. Yet at times his intellectual self-assurance can appear arrogant, and his extreme pragmatism sometimes reads as coldness. It’s not that you don’t care, your brain is thinking so many steps ahead on such complicated things that you often find yourself paralyzed with indecision. You can convince yourself to do something just as easily as yourself. Donnie knows he’s smart, but his secret fear that he would never admit out loud is that if he was ever surrounded by people on his level, he would worry he couldn’t keep up. And if he’s not as smart as I thought… what is he? “

Finally, the portal reported that their age will be between 13 and 16 years old, which is curious, since seeing the group in full adolescence could explore a new tone.

It should be remembered that this project would respond, in part, to a request made by the scriptwriter of the 90’s trilogy of the Ninja Turtles, who wanted to see more action from the iconic quartet.

Now we await confirmation of the release date of the film on the big screen and more details of the production.