Ninel Conde’s husband is arrested for millionaire robbery! | Instagram

Recently the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested Larry Ramos, who is known to be the husband of Ninel Conde, this because of an extremely millionaire fraud that he carried out on more than 200 people with whom he worked.

Unfortunately the famous actress and singer Ninel Conde continues to receive bad news, and this time it was when it became known that her husband Larry Ramos has been arrested by the FBI for a millionaire robbery.

The businessman would have been arrested for allegedly defrauding more than 200 victims of 22 million dollars.

As you may remember, a few days ago it was announced that the man had been sued by the famous singer Alejandra GuzmanIt appears that his former managers and others had breached a contract between the plaintiffs and a company owned by him.

The former manager and the singer’s lawyer leaked an audio in which Larry, Ninel Conde’s husband, accepts that he committed said millionaire fraud3.

In the audio you can hear the entrepreneur accept his guilt for the millionaire fraud he has allegedly committed, in addition, he also mentions that he hid this fact from his wife.

It is worth mentioning that Larry Ramos comments in the audio that he will say that he was hired by a person, who is supposedly the culprit of the fraud3 and not him

I was subcontracted by a person, a third party and that third party does not exist, right? And that third party saw me wrong, so I have sued that third party and obviously you demand me, that’s what is happening, I had to tell (Ninel Conde) “, he mentions.

So far, the interpreter of Bombón As3s1no has not commented on the matter, however, some testimony about what happened is expected.

Larry Ramos is originally from Colombia and although there is little personal information about him, in several show programs they have said that he is an entrepreneur who is dedicated to business, also looking for those people who have money to be able to offer investment and performance services.

This 34-year-old man rose to fame when he was the boyfriend of Frida Sofía, who is the daughter of Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán, who is also currently accusing him of fraud, since according to what she declared, she gave a large amount of money to Ramos to invest it and give him interest, however, to date he has not seen anything and accuses him of theft.

And according to some statements by other people, Ramos has several lawsuits of this type in the United States for allegedly running pyramid investment schemes.

In fact, some local media have revealed that he is being sued by the artist René Alexander Celis Conde and by a company called Mateo Investments LLC.

It has also been commented that Larry has several unrecognized children, however, he takes care of a child under four years old and his mother, who is Venezuelan, passes him a monthly pension.

Now we just have to wait what is discussed later, because perhaps Ninel has made a bad decision by having married the businessman, since there are several demands that have been presented to her and that she will surely not be able to get rid of the latter.

Which would undoubtedly be one of the strongest that he has so far and that most worries his relatives and much more his recent wife who unfortunately has not stopped being in the middle of controversies given to his life people who are seen wrapped in great scandals, much more in love.