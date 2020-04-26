Your browser does not support iframes.

In the last days, Ninel Conde she has expressed her sadness on social networks and with the media for not being able to be with her son Emmanuel, who has not seen for more than a month, because his ex Giovanni Medina, it is not allowed.

The days of confinement in the quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic have been the most difficult for the 43-year-old actress, who, seeing that things are taking longer than she wanted, decided to seek spiritual help in support of a professional in religious matters, to know if that is the path you should take.

This time, Ninel surprised his followers by sharing an emotional photograph in which he appears hugging his 5-year-old son in pajamas. The famous one let see that she is still devastated when not being able to reunite with her little one, however, she keeps her spirits afloat because she knows that the day will soon come so that they can be together again.

«One less day to be able to hold you in my arms. I love you little piece of my being. #diosesamor #Diosesjusto », wrote the Mexican actress.

The heartbreaking publication reached more than 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments in which her fans expressed support for the artist and signs of affection to give her encouragement in the difficult moment she is going through.

“Soon. Have Faith »,« I can’t imagine not being able to see my son. The anguish that the heart feels »,« I hope you see it soon »,« It is the worst thing they can do to a mother »,« Courage everything will be fine »,« God is with you and this injustice will soon end »,« Have faith, everything will be fine. You are a great woman ”, are some of the words that Ninel received under the postcard.

For a long time, rumors began to emerge that Giovanni Medina took away the little one because she refuses to resume the romantic relationship that they maintained for years, information that was confirmed by Ninel herself in one of her Instagram posts.

“Missing many things like all of you, missing my children, the person who has changed my life and has blessed me so much in recent days,” the singer began writing. “Who would have told me that I would have a time to talk to my baby, I would not believe it,” he added.

Finally, Ninel expressed her faith in God and is confident that things will be resolved very soon. «I leave everything to the highest. He will pay each one according to his acts. I love you daughter. I love you son, this will also happen », concluded the actress who is not close to her daughter Sofía at the moment.

DO NOT MISS:

Celebrities in Bikers Set Instagram on Fire During Coronavirus Quarantine: Ninel Conde and More

ON VIDEO: This is how Ninel Conde exercises to show off a great body