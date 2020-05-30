Ninel Conde: You will not be able to see your son due to a restraining order | Instagram Special

Singer Ninel Conde He announced that he received a restraining order from the authorities that do not allow him to see his son. Despite great attempts to Ninel Conde for getting his son back, and making an appearance in National Palace to deliver a letter to AMLO, Ninel has failed to reunite with her son.

Through social networks, Ninel Conde revealed that by order of a judge, he was prohibited from approaching her son Emmanuel, who is currently under the care of his father and Ninel Conde’s ex-partner: Giovanni Medina. Despite the legal and media battle they have had, Ninel Has failed reunite with your little son.

However, soon after, Ninel He deleted the post where he disclosed the bad news of the restraining order. On the one hand, it is believed that this is because it was a recommendation by their lawyers to delete the message or by the authorities of CDMX or some other reason.

“Today is materialized, and a public ministry has determined protection measures that prohibit me from approaching my son, and they were ratified by a family judge ”. It was part of what Ninel Conde communicated in the post I delete later, without good reason. Followed by a story from his Instagram account where it is seen that he was living with his son.

It should be noted that in the publication of Ninel Conde, the singer assures that this order was approved, because her ex-partner Giovanni Medina, allegedly has influences and contacts within politics in Mexico, among them a Chancellor of Mexico and people with public positions of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office.

“77 days without having you at home and without having your mother… I continue fighting my love. God will do justice very soon. ” Was what the singer wrote Ninel Conde as a sign of her struggle and pain at not being able to see her son and since the possibilities of seeing him soon have been reduced due to the restraining order.

