The beautiful singer knows very well how to model her best curves, front and back …

Ninel Conde He is and always will be “the murderous chocolate of Mexico”. The singer appeared with all her curves in a white bodysuit and matching stockings. He also posed with his back to the camera and left part of his butt in sight.

But the image was not only to leave its beauty in evidence, but to share the following message:

“The most difficult tests are those that leave us the wisest lessons. ❤️ Cheer up my loves! Everything can be accomplished by having faith! ”

The most difficult tests are those that leave us the wisest lessons. ❤️ Cheer up my loves! Everything can be accomplished by having faith!

In one of his latest online publications, Ninel also thanked the start of a new month with the following words: “Receiving this new month with open arms. Many tests are coming but we must be calm and be patient, the most important thing is to protect ourselves among all ”.

Welcoming this new month with open arms. Many tests are coming but we must be calm and be patient, the most important thing is to protect each other. 🙏🏻

