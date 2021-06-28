Ninel Conde shows off her heart attack figure with a tremendous dance in a micro swimsuit

Ninel Conde once again warmed up the spirits among her millions of followers on social networks, as the so-called ‘Bombón Asesino’ surprised users with a hot dance with a daring movement of curves that ignited the internet.

Ninel, who has a large community of loyal followers on social networks, published a short video on Tik Tok where she is seen wearing her spectacular figure in a tiny swimsuit, moving her provocative curves in a suggestive way.

The response of his fans did not wait in networks where they praised the ‘Bombón Asesino’ for sharing said content so that they could enjoy her sensuality and daring.

At 44 years old, Ninel Conde showed off her attributes and her great figure that left locals and strangers amazed who were very happy with her constant publications and now she was no exception, since they also saw her best dance steps.

It should be remembered that Ninel is remembered in the football world for having had an affair with the former Club América footballer, Duilio Davino, now a new manager of the Rayados de Monterrey.

