Ninel Conde shows off her great body in a pink swimsuit in front of the mirror

Ninel Conde, the popular Mexican actress and singer raised the temperature on social networks with a fiery photograph where she showed off her body with a fiery pink swimsuit with which she fell in love with all her fans.

Ninel Conde, the former TV Azteca, made her millions of followers tremble with this classic outfit where many celebrities have used to blow up social networks, especially on Instagram.

Also read: VIDEO: Maximiliano Meza’s goal in the Rayados vs Columbus Crew in the Concachampions

This publication by Ninel Conde has generated thousands of reactions in a short time, since it has almost 50 thousand likes and many comments that assured that the murderous ‘Bombón’ looked impressive.

At 44 years old and standing in front of the mirror, Ninel Conde showed off her attributes and her great figure that left locals and strangers amazed who were very happy with her constant publications and now she was no exception.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content