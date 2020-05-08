Mexico.- Actress and singer Ninel Conde She captured the attention of Internet users with a photograph in which she shows off her spectacular figure, for which she wore a turquoise blue mini swimsuit that helped her highlight all her beauty.

The ases Killer Bomb ’, as the singer is known in the artistic world, is the clear example of how, despite having a difficult time, she knows how to keep her face up and keep in touch with her fans.

And is that Ninel Conde remains active on her social networks, as it is currently the only way by which the beautiful 43-year-old woman can be in direct contact with her fans.

Check out my #condetips to have a defined abdomen. Go to my channel Youtube, I share the complete routine. Link in my bio ”, wrote the interpreter of‘ The killer bonbon ’.

In the photo he shared with his 4 million followers in Instagram, Ninel poses in a tiny swimsuit, whose bikini reveals her defined abdomen, which is part of her perfect figure, which to do so, shared her tips on her channel Youtube.

Within seconds of the post, comments to flatter her beauty and how well-maintained she did not wait, and one of the first to ‘Like’ it was the host Andrea Legarreta.

Wow, how beautiful and what a beautiful body “,” You are a goddess “,” Beautiful woman, you are like the radiant sun, greetings Ninel, kisses “,” How beautiful you are, God bless your beauty, from Venezuela, a beautiful woman kiss “” Wow what a beautiful doll, you are a hottie woman, take care, “fans commented.

Currently Ninel Conde is going through a difficult situation, her ex-partner, Giovanni Medinadoes not allow you to see your child Emmanuel Medina since last March 12 when the boy asked her to spend the night at her dad’s house, which gave her the opportunity to meet a work date in Tijuana, but on his return he found that Giovanni would not allow him to see him, until the quarantine passes.

