The quarantine due to the pandemic has shown the most private side of celebrities, who have spent their days locked in their homes sharing with their public how they eat, exercise, sleep, etc., etc. Ninel Conde It was not the exception, and this time shows her real hair, and it’s shorter than it looks.

In one of his posts on his YouTube channel, where he regularly shares his exercise routines, which help him maintain his spectacular figure, Ninel Conde boasted a very different mane than the one we frequently see.

Usually, the beautiful actress and singer wears her super long hair, sometimes wavy, and others collected in a tight, straight and high ponytail, in the style of Ariana Grande. However, her hair is not as long as it seems.

Maybe with the use of extensions or wigs I can give that aspect, because, during a YouTube video, Ninel Conde was seen with a straight Long Bob cut, in addition to a little lighter than usual, and very straight.

Although we have seen her with long hair for many years, the truth is that short hair makes her look gorgeous and years younger, In addition to being very fashionable, it is a cut that has been on the trend for a few years, and this 2020 is no exception.

Although lately, Ninel Conde He has not had a very good time because of the situation in which he meets his former partner, Giovanni Medina, whom he publicly denounced for preventing him from seeing his son and constantly threatening her, the beautiful interpreter has shown his best face showing his routines to keep fit.

In addition, on his YouTube channel, Ninel confessed 50 curious facts about his personal life, such as his type of ideal man, his fears, and dreams. Without a doubt, a whole set of cute things.

